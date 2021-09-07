Investors in FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) have made a favorable return of 62% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) share price is up 62% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.4% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

FlexShopper isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year FlexShopper saw its revenue grow by 23%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 62% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that FlexShopper shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FlexShopper better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FlexShopper you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

