Investors in First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) have made a return of 27% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) share price is up 26% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 11% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year First US Bancshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 31%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 26% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on First US Bancshares, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FUSB Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that First US Bancshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for First US Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

