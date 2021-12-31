Investors in First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) have made a return of 19% over the past year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) share price is up 16%, but that's less than the broader market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.7% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year First Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 20%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about First Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.48.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:THFF Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We know that First Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, First Financial's TSR for the last 1 year was 19%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

First Financial provided a TSR of 19% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 0.5%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Financial you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

