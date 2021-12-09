Investors in Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have made a decent return of 51% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) share price is 45% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 17% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Financial Institutions was able to grow EPS by 96% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 45% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Financial Institutions, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.08.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FISI Earnings Per Share Growth December 9th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Financial Institutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Financial Institutions' TSR for the last 1 year was 51%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Financial Institutions has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Financial Institutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Financial Institutions is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

