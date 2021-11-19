Investors in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have made a notable return of 76% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) share price is 71% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 28% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 65% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Fifth Third Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 81%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 71% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FITB Earnings Per Share Growth November 19th 2021

We know that Fifth Third Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Fifth Third Bancorp will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Fifth Third Bancorp's TSR for the last 1 year was 76%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fifth Third Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fifth Third Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fifth Third Bancorp (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Fifth Third Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

