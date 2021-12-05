Investors in Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) have made a impressive return of 117% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) share price has flown 100% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.5%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Farmland Partners wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Farmland Partners actually saw its revenue drop by 3.0% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 26% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:FPI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Farmland Partners, it has a TSR of 117% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Farmland Partners shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Farmland Partners has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

