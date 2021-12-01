Investors in Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) have unfortunately lost 88% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM); the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 80% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 49% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Evofem Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Evofem Biosciences grew revenue at 147% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 24% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:EVFM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Evofem Biosciences shareholders are down 80% for the year, but the broader market is up 22%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 24% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Evofem Biosciences has 7 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

