Investors in EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from three years ago are still down 12%, even after 4.1% gain this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 12% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the stock has risen 4.1% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While EVO Payments made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years EVO Payments saw its revenue shrink by 2.9% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The annual decline of 4% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:EVOP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling EVO Payments stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

EVO Payments shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 6.4% isn't as bad as the market loss of around 6.4%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's even worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last three years. Whilst Baron Rothschild does say to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for EVO Payments that you should be aware of.

