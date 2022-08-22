Investors in Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) have made a massive return of 385% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 378%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Euroseas became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:ESEA Earnings Per Share Growth August 22nd 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Euroseas has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Euroseas' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Euroseas' TSR for the last 3 years was 385%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Euroseas has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 37% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Euroseas you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Of course Euroseas may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.