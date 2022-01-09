Investors in ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) have made a return of 16% over the past year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) share price is up 13% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. The longer term returns are positive, with the share price up 11% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ESSA Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 19% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 13% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on ESSA Bancorp, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 10.30.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ESSA Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

We know that ESSA Bancorp has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for ESSA Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was 16%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

ESSA Bancorp's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 16%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 4%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

