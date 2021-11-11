Investors in Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) have made a respectable return of 90% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) share price is 90% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 29% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Looking back further, the stock price is 36% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Esquire Financial Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 19%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 90% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:ESQ Earnings Per Share Growth November 11th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Esquire Financial Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Esquire Financial Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 90%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 11% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Esquire Financial Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Esquire Financial Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

