Investors in EQT (NYSE:EQT) from five years ago are still down 37%, even after 5.3% gain this past week

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 67% over a half decade. But it's up 5.3% in the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 3.6% in the same time.

While the stock has risen 5.3% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that EQT didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, EQT grew its revenue at 9.3% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 11% over the period. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:EQT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between EQT's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for EQT shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 37%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that EQT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EQT better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EQT .

EQT is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

