Investors in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have unfortunately lost 42% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 42%. That's well below the market decline of 19%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 19% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Envestnet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Envestnet increased its revenue by 17%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 42% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:ENV Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Envestnet is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Envestnet in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Envestnet shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Envestnet is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

