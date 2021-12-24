Investors in Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) from a year ago are still down 61%, even after 57% gain this past week

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 212% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 61% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 57% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Ensysce Biosciences recorded just US$2,312,396 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Ensysce Biosciences comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Ensysce Biosciences investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Ensysce Biosciences had US$3.3m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in September 2021. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 61% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Ensysce Biosciences' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqCM:ENSC Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ensysce Biosciences shares, which cost holders 61%, while the market was up about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 14% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Ensysce Biosciences (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

