Investors in drug-research services provider BioAgilytix sell control to Cinven

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments said on Wednesday that shareholders in its drug-research services provider BioAgilytix agreed to sell control of the company to private equity firm Cinven in a deal that is expected to complete in December.

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to antitrust approvals in the United States, were not disclosed.

Caledonia co-invested in BioAgilytix in February 2019 alongside Belgium based investment company Cobepa and UK-based specialist healthcare fund GHO Capital.

Cinven said in a separate statement that Cobepa, which is BioAgilytix' current majority investor, will reinvest in the business and retain a minority stake.

