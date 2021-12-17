Investors in Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) have made a solid return of 127% over the past year

Some Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 34% over the last three months. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Like an eagle, the share price soared 127% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Dolphin Entertainment wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Dolphin Entertainment saw its revenue grow by 34%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 127% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:DLPN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Dolphin Entertainment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 127% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dolphin Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dolphin Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

