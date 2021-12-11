Investors in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have unfortunately lost 79% over the last five years

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) for half a decade as the share price tanked 85%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 35% over the last twelve months. Even worse, it's down 23% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Diversified Healthcare Trust made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Diversified Healthcare Trust grew its revenue at 8.5% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 13% per year seems pretty steep. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:DHC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Diversified Healthcare Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Diversified Healthcare Trust, it has a TSR of -79% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Diversified Healthcare Trust had a tough year, with a total loss of 34% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Diversified Healthcare Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Diversified Healthcare Trust (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

