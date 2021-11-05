Investors in Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a year ago are still down 15%, even after 24% gain this past week

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 15% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Desktop Metal wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Desktop Metal grew its revenue by 107% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 15% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Desktop Metal

A Different Perspective

While Desktop Metal shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 33%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 5.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before spending more time on Desktop Metal it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

