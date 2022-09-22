Investors in Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) have unfortunately lost 43% over the last year

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 43% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Cvent Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Cvent Holding grew its revenue by 17% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 43%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:CVT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cvent Holding

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cvent Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 43% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cvent Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cvent Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

