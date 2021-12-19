Investors in CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) have made a favorable return of 41% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 16% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! CrossFirst Bankshares hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

CrossFirst Bankshares boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. We are not surprised the share price is up. Strong growth like this can be evidence of a fundamental inflection point in the business, making it a good time to investigate the stock more closely.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CFB Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CrossFirst Bankshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

CrossFirst Bankshares shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 41% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 20% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

CrossFirst Bankshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

