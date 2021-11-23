Investors in Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) have made a respectable return of 97% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) share price is up 97% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 25% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Corporación América Airports made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Corporación América Airports saw its revenue shrink by 33%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 97% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CAAP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 23rd 2021

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Corporación América Airports' total shareholder return last year was 97%. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

