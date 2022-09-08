Investors in Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) share price is a whole 66% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 36% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Consolidated Communications Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Consolidated Communications Holdings grew its revenue at 3.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 11% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Consolidated Communications Holdings. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:CNSL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Consolidated Communications Holdings' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Consolidated Communications Holdings' TSR, which was a 58% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Consolidated Communications Holdings shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Consolidated Communications Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

