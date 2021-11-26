Investors in Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) have unfortunately lost 59% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 59% drop in the share price over that period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Conduent isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Conduent's revenue dropped 11% per year. That is not a good result. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 17% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CNDT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Conduent shareholders have received a TSR of 22%. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 27%. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 17% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Conduent better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Conduent , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

