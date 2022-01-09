Investors in Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) have made a decent return of 35% over the past five years

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 26%, less than the market return of 122%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Computer Programs and Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CPSI Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Computer Programs and Systems' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Computer Programs and Systems' TSR of 35% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Computer Programs and Systems had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.2%, against a market gain of about 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Computer Programs and Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Computer Programs and Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

