Investors in Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) have made a fantastic return of 465% over the past five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares for the last five years, while they gained 454%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 1.1%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Clarus became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Clarus share price is up 167% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 51% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 39% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 58.50.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CLAR Earnings Per Share Growth October 15th 2021

We know that Clarus has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Clarus stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Clarus' TSR for the last 5 years was 465%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clarus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 41% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Clarus that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

