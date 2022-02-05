Investors in Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) share price is down 39% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 5.9%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 10% higher than it was three years ago. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Chuy's Holdings managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Chuy's Holdings' revenue is actually up 9.3% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CHUY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2022

We know that Chuy's Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Chuy's Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, Chuy's Holdings shareholders lost 39%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chuy's Holdings that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

