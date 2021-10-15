Investors in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) have made a impressive return of 135% over the past three years

The last three months have been tough on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 44%. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 135% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's revenue trended up 46% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 33% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CSSE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's total shareholder return last year was 48%. That gain actually surpasses the 33% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

