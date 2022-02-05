Investors in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from three years ago are still down 26%, even after 10% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) share price up 10% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 32% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the last three years has been tough for Chatham Lodging Trust shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Chatham Lodging Trust isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Chatham Lodging Trust's revenue dropped 32% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 10% per year is hardly undeserved. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CLDT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Chatham Lodging Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Chatham Lodging Trust's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Chatham Lodging Trust's TSR, which was a 26% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Chatham Lodging Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chatham Lodging Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Chatham Lodging Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

