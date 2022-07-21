Investors in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) have made a massive return of 374% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) share price has soared 374% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week the share price is up 1.5%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Chart Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.5% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 37% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 133.72.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GTLS Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

Dive deeper into Chart Industries' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Chart Industries's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Chart Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.6% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 37% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Chart Industries (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

