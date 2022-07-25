Investors in ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) have made a respectable return of 60% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) share price is up 60% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 28% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

ChannelAdvisor became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ECOM Earnings Per Share Growth July 25th 2022

We know that ChannelAdvisor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at ChannelAdvisor's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ChannelAdvisor shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ChannelAdvisor (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

