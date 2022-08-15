Investors in Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) share price has gained some 37% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 62% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

We don't think Century Therapeutics' revenue of US$2,454,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Century Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Century Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, Century Therapeutics could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of US$204m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 62% in the last year , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Century Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:IPSC Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Century Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 37% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Century Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

