Investors in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have made a favorable return of 46% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) share price is 42% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 19% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Central Valley Community Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 66% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 42% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Central Valley Community Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 9.64.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CVCY Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

We know that Central Valley Community Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Central Valley Community Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was 46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Central Valley Community Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Central Valley Community Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

