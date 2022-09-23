Investors in Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have made a decent return of 41% over the past five years

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 41% is below the market return of 60%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Cavco Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 39% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.11.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CVCO Earnings Per Share Growth September 23rd 2022

We know that Cavco Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Cavco Industries' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Cavco Industries returned a loss of 15% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 20%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Cavco Industries in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

