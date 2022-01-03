Investors in CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) have made a incredible return of 977% over the past three years

While CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 977%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because CarParts.com made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years CarParts.com saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 121% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like CarParts.com have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PRTS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

Investors in CarParts.com had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.6%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 26%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CarParts.com .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

