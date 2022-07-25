Investors in Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) have unfortunately lost 54% over the last year

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 54% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Caribou Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Caribou Biosciences saw its revenue fall by 13%. That's not what investors generally want to see. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 54%. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CRBU Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

A Different Perspective

Caribou Biosciences shareholders are down 54% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 4.8%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Caribou Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Caribou Biosciences (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

