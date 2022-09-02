Investors in CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) have made a solid return of 152% over the past five years

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 152% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 58% decline over the last twelve months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because CareCloud made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, CareCloud can boast revenue growth at a rate of 33% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 20% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes CareCloud worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGM:MTBC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Take a more thorough look at CareCloud's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, CareCloud shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CareCloud has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like CareCloud better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

