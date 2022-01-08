Investors in Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) have unfortunately lost 82% over the last three years

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT); the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 53% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Calyxt made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Calyxt saw its revenue grow by 100% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 22% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Calyxt stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Calyxt shareholders took a loss of 53%. In contrast the market gained about 15%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calyxt better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Calyxt (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

