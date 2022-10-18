Investors in Calix (NYSE:CALX) have made a fantastic return of 967% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares for the last five years, while they gained 967%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 41% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Calix moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Calix's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Calix shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.5% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 61% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calix better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Calix (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

