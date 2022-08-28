Investors in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) have unfortunately lost 49% over the last three years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) share price up 28% in a single quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 52% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Calavo Growers saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CVGW Earnings Per Share Growth August 28th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Calavo Growers' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Calavo Growers' TSR for the last 3 years was -49%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Calavo Growers shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 8.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 15%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Calavo Growers .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

