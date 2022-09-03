Investors in BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) have unfortunately lost 72% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. BurgerFi International hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

BurgerFi International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year BurgerFi International saw its revenue grow by 230%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:BFI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling BurgerFi International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

BurgerFi International shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 13% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BurgerFi International you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

