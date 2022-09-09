Investors in Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 55% in that time. Because Bumble hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Even worse, it's down 29% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think that Bumble's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Bumble saw its revenue grow by 23%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 55% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:BMBL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

Bumble shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bumble better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bumble you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

