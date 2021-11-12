Investors in Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) have made a enviable return of 308% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) share price rocketed moonwards 308% in just one year. On top of that, the share price is up 19% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 118% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Build-A-Bear Workshop went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:BBW Earnings Per Share Growth November 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Build-A-Bear Workshop shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 308% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Build-A-Bear Workshop has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

