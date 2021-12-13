Investors in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have made a solid return of 239% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) share price has soared 187% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Boise Cascade was able to grow its EPS at 71% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 42% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 4.61 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BCC Earnings Per Share Growth December 13th 2021

We know that Boise Cascade has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Boise Cascade stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Boise Cascade's TSR for the last 3 years was 239%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Boise Cascade shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Boise Cascade better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Boise Cascade is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

But note: Boise Cascade may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

