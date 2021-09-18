Investors in Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) have made a decent return of 65% over the past year

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 65% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Blue Bird grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 15%. The share price gain of 65% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:BLBD Earnings Per Share Growth September 18th 2021

We know that Blue Bird has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Blue Bird will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Blue Bird shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blue Bird better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Blue Bird (including 1 which is concerning) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.