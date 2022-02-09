Investors in Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) have unfortunately lost 82% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 82% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 55% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 63% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Bit Digital grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Bit Digital's revenue is actually up 1,006% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BTBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

We know that Bit Digital has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Bit Digital shareholders took a loss of 82%. In contrast the market gained about 5.3%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bit Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bit Digital .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

