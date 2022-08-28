Investors in BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) have unfortunately lost 25% over the last year

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 26% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately BayFirst Financial reported an EPS drop of 91% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 26% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqCM:BAFN Earnings Per Share Growth August 28th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

BayFirst Financial shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that BayFirst Financial is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

