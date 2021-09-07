Investors in Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) have made a respectable return of 51% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) share price is up 51% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Ayala Pharmaceuticals for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Ayala Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Ayala Pharmaceuticals' revenue grew by 4.1%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 51%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AYLA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2021

A Different Perspective

Ayala Pharmaceuticals boasts a total shareholder return of 51% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 35% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ayala Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

