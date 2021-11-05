Investors in Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) have made a notable return of 46% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) share price is 42% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 31% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 3.5% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Atlantic Union Bankshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 76%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 42% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Atlantic Union Bankshares as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.38.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AUB Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Atlantic Union Bankshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Atlantic Union Bankshares, it has a TSR of 46% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Atlantic Union Bankshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlantic Union Bankshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

