Investors in Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) have made a decent return of 80% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders have seen the share price rise 80% over three years, well in excess of the market return (41%, not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Arvinas isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Arvinas has grown its revenue at 26% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 22% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Arvinas on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:ARVN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Arvinas is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Arvinas stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Arvinas shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 44%. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 22% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arvinas better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arvinas has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

