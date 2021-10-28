Investors in Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) have made a favorable return of 39% over the past year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 35% trails the market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.7% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Arrow Financial was able to grow EPS by 36% in the last twelve months. The similarity between the EPS growth and the 35% share price gain really stands out. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AROW Earnings Per Share Growth October 28th 2021

We know that Arrow Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Arrow Financial will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Arrow Financial the TSR over the last 1 year was 39%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Arrow Financial provided a TSR of 39% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 9%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arrow Financial that you should be aware of.

But note: Arrow Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

